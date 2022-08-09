Qualcomm to double chip purchase through long-term agreement with GF

At the CEO Summit hosted by GlobalFoundries (GF), Ford Motor Company and Applied Materials in Washington DC, Qualcomm Technologies announced the extension of their existing strategic global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement, bringing its total commitment to US$7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

A Reuters report cited a filing released on August 8 that Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional US$4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory.

Previously, Qualcomm had signed a US$3.2 billion purchasing agreement with GF to produce FinFET chips for use in 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, according to the release.

"Today's announcement from our CEO Summit in Washington, DC secures Qualcomm Technologies as a key long-term customer through 2028 in our most advanced fab in upstate New York, which together with US Chips and state funding, will fuel expanding GF's US manufacturing footprint," said GF CEO Thomas Caulfield.

Qualcomm Global Trading, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, was the consignee with GF to secure their supply with a long-term agreement covering multiple geographies and technologies in 2021.

According to Qualcomm, the agreement secured 22FDX capacity at GF's Dresden facility and will now include capacity at GF's recently announced facility in Crolles, France, making QGT an anchor customer in GF's leading European proprietary technology. QGT has also secured capacity in GF's market leading 8SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technologies for Sub 6GHz 5G front-end module (FEM) which will be primarily manufactured in GF's Singapore facilities, where site expansion plans are well underway with full ramp expected in early 2023.