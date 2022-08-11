中文網
    GlobalFoundries announces record 2Q22 results

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    GlobalFoundries (GF) has reported record quarterly revenue of US$1.99 billion for second-quarter 2022, up 23% from a year ago, with gross margin reaching a record high of 27%, almost double the 14.3% for the same period last year.

    Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF, said that as of second-quarter 2022, the company's capacity remained oversubscribed by 10%, and outlook for 2022 and 2023 remains optimistic.

    Caulfield identified home & industrial IoT, automotive, communications, infrastructure and datacenter as the fields with robust demands.

    He also disclosed that there are 36 customers on long-term agreement with GF, bringing in US$27 billion in ttal revenues, including Qualcomm, which announced an extension with GF in incremental wafer purchases from GF's fab in New York just before the signing of the Chips Act. At the time of the company's IPO last year, LTA amounted to US$20 billion.

    GF and STMicroelectronics also signed a strategic agreement to create a new facility adjacent to ST's fab in Crolles, France. Combined with GF's capacity expansion in Dresden, Germany, GF's capacity in Europe will triple through 2028, the CEO said.

    Compared to companies such as Intel and AMD, GF's exposure to personal computing is relatively limited. PC only takes up 5% of its revenue, while smart mobile devices grab the largest share (49%), followed by communications infrastructure and datacenter (17%), home & industrial IoT (17%), non-wafer & corporate other (8%), and automotive (4%).

    For third-quarter 2022 guidance, GF expects its revenue to reach between US$2.035-2.065 billion, and gross profit margin to increase to 28%.

