中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 9, 2022
    13:46
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    Aug 8, 20:17
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    Aug 8, 20:06
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India reportedly to nudge Chinese vendors out of lower-end smartphone market

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    The Indian government is reportedly seeking ways, publicly or privately, to limit China-based vendors in the sub-INR12,000 (US$150) smartphone market in a bid to revive Indian smartphone brands.

    Bloomberg quoted sources saying that the Indian government is trying to restrict Chinese players from selling phones priced less than INR12,000. The Economic Times, citing sources, reported that India is working on a strategy to nudge Chinese smartphone companies to steer clear of the under-INR12,000 market segment, thereby helping local smartphone vendors develop, driving mobile phone exports, and increasing fiscal revenue.

    According to The Economic Times, sub-INR12,000 smartphones see annual shipments of 50 million units, accounting for one-third of India's total smartphone shipments. Besides, Chinese brands account for nearly 70% of India's overall smartphone market and 75-80% in the sub-INR12,000 market.

    The reports did not mention measures India will take to restrict Chinese players from entering the lower-end smartphone market, which may include formal policies or informal channels.

    Although India did not explicitly limit Huawei and ZTE in India's telecom gear market, the two China-based vendors have been effectively banned from India's 5G market. Furthermore, since 2022, Chinese smartphone vendors, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, have been accused of money laundering or custom duty evasion.

    The Economic Times quoted an unnamed official alleging that Chinese companies used unfair means and worked as a cartel to throw the Indian firms out of competition, adding that they control the entire distribution channels and use huge amounts of money to offer discounts. Business Standard also quoted an unnamed junior tech minister claiming that Chinese players' market dominance has not been based on free and fair competition, with most Chinese handset makers posting annual losses in India.

    India is an important source of growth for Chinese smartphone vendors. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Xiaomi's shipment may decline by 11-14%, equivalent to 20-25 million units, resulting in a 4-5% drop in sales once India imposes restrictions.

    On the other hand, India also hopes that Chinese companies expand their investments in India. Oppo recently announced a US$60 million investment plan in India called "Vihaan," which aims to develop India's mobile phone supply chain and build India as a mobile phone export hub.

    The Economic Times quoted an unnamed executive at a Chinese company saying that the rumored restrictions sound far-fetched and it will continue watching the developments, adding that India cannot ask Chinese companies to help develop a local supply chain on the one hand and take away market opportunities on the other.

    China-based smartphone brands' ASP in India (US$)

    Quarter

    OnePlus

    Vivo

    Oppo

    Lenovo

    Xiaomi

    Realme

    Transsion

    Gionee

    1Q20

    524.11

    321.71

    171.72

    147.23

    170.15

    137.31

    85.88

    78.38

    2Q20

    483.70

    276.31

    146.43

    157.42

    166.22

    119.40

    81.52

    NA

    3Q20

    407.23

    275.20

    148.63

    135.84

    138.38

    130.58

    86.59

    66.51

    4Q20

    412.40

    279.64

    147.33

    172.72

    130.13

    126.33

    88.51

    65.01

    1Q21

    476.15

    174.77

    160.21

    114.68

    130.76

    139.40

    88.72

    72.16

    2Q21

    448.47

    261.99

    165.04

    140.36

    145.45

    140.84

    90.02

    70.73

    3Q21

    372.83

    235.88

    192.97

    181.46

    144.53

    133.49

    94.95

    70.96

    4Q21

    361.18

    227.82

    189.47

    166.10

    147.34

    127.35

    92.55

    69.19

    1Q22

    401.84

    295.14

    189.22

    186.20

    156.90

    142.31

    100.17

    70.44

    Source: IDC, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    China-based smartphone shipments in India (k units)

    Quarter

    OnePlus

    Vivo

    Oppo

    Lenovo

    Xiaomi

    Realme

    Transsion

    Gionee

    1Q20

    242.06

    6,824.98

    3,445.11

    69.67

    10,146.63

    4,258.85

    1,492.85

    7.81

    2Q20

    185.98

    3,180.44

    1,755.08

    107.03

    5,351.19

    1,782.49

    502.67

    NA

    3Q20

    961.21

    9,046.08

    6,124.49

    342.07

    13,539.28

    7,950.03

    2,500.16

    54.49

    4Q20

    1,122.55

    7,646.28

    5,143.95

    524.44

    12,011.46

    5,224.37

    3,103.10

    165.95

    1Q21

    546.38

    6,624.09

    4,662.12

    274.64

    10,447.63

    4,105.29

    2,870.82

    160.94

    2Q21

    800.36

    5,000.07

    3,921.62

    450.70

    9,844.94

    4,900.32

    2,041.46

    92.10

    3Q21

    1,779.54

    7,859.23

    5,122.45

    328.14

    11,212.21

    7,531.03

    3,949.69

    39.10

    4Q21

    831.26

    5,587.60

    4,134.85

    452.59

    8,908.52

    7,621.99

    2,578.44

    36.30

    1Q22

    1,000.70

    5,494.91

    3,502.42

    530.74

    8,541.94

    6,004.58

    2,518.84

    4.32

    Source: IDC, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    India Oppo smartphone Vivo Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Aug 9
    Inflation hurts India smartphone demand, MediaTek's share drops to nearly two-year low
    Aug 8
    India roundup: Foxconn's India plant reportedly to ship iPhone 14 in 2H22
    Aug 2
    Oppo India to expand investments amid government scrutiny
    Jul 27
    Apple ships close to 1 million made-in-India iPhones in 2Q22
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Biggest Semiconductor Companies
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines