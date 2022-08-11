Chinese investments turn cautious amid India's scrutiny

Amid reports stating that India may limit Chinese vendors in the low-end smartphone market, Chinese investments in India may further slow despite India's reliance on China for developing the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem.

Days after Bloomberg and The Economic Times quoted sources, respectively, reporting that India is considering ways to restrict Chinese vendors' presence in the sub-INR12,000 (US$150) smartphone market, a source told Mint that there is no such proposal under consideration at the ministry of electronics and information technology.

According to Mint, Navkendar Singh, associate vice president for devices research at IDC India, South Asia & ANZ, said implementation of such a ban has its own challenges, adding that the remaining players may not find it easy to fill the gap. Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said the few local players could not take the sub-INR12,000 market overnight.



Since Narendra Modi took office, India had launched the Make in India and Phased Manufacturing Programme to develop India's mobile phone supply chain, with China-based companies, such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, who turned their eyes to India when the competition in China became intense, and the Indian mobile market and supply chain are under-developed.

According to JW Insights Consulting, the market share of Chinese players in India's smartphone market quickly exceeded 50%. At the same time, many ODMs and assembly plants, such as Wingtech, Xiaomi, and Sunwoda, have also accelerated their investment in India, helping India to build the second-largest mobile phone-producing country in the world.

However, the Indian authorities have begun targeting Chinese companies due to geopolitical conflicts. In December 2021, India raided the offices of Xiaomi and its contract manufacturers. Since 2022, India has imposed asset freezes and fines on Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo for allegedly money laundering or custom duty evasion.

Wan Jun, head of Shenzhen Jilian Consult, told JW Insights Consulting that India had implemented a new policy in June, requiring Chinese nationals to be approved by India's ministry of home affairs before serving as directors of Indian companies, adding that between 2020 and June 2022, only about 80 investments approved by the Indian government out of more than 370 FDI applications from China.

Restricting Chinese investment may harm India's mobile ecosystem. According to UN Comtrade, about 70% of India's imports from China are intermediate and capital goods. The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association earlier called for the Indian government to allow small Chinese investments in India to help build local supply chains.

According to Sohu, Zhao Ming, CEO of Honor, confirmed the withdrawal of teams from India for 'obvious reasons,' adding that 80% of small and medium-sized Chinese companies in India have closed down, and many of the remaining have opted to leave India, even large ones such as Xiaomi having a hard time there for the same reason.

But the Indian side has its reasons for targeting Chinese companies. The Economic Times quoted an unnamed official saying that Chinese companies own the entire distribution channel and use huge financial resources to offer discounts. An unnamed source told JW Insights Consulting that Oppo handed over the mobile phone distribution rights to its subsidiary in India. Besides, Oppo has been posting losses since operating in India for seven years, and the Indian authorities believe Oppo transferred its profits from India to China.

India's incentive policies for mobile phones Policies Phased Manufacturing Programme PLI for large-scale manufacturing Period FY17~FY20 FY22~FY27 Description Raise basic custom duties on mobile phones and components Provided graded incentives or cashback for additional investments and sales over a base year (FY21) Participants Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Wintech, Huawei, Sunwoda, Samsung Electronics Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Background Chinese mobile phone companies' global expansion The US-China trade war, Apple supply chain diversification, and India's concern over Chinese investments

