中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 9, 2022
    13:45
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    Aug 8, 20:17
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    Aug 8, 20:06
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR, automotive products

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based optical lens module makers Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) and Calin Technology have stepped up their deployments in the AR/VR and automotive sectors, according to industry sources.

    GSEO has disclosed that it will strive to develop new products for the next-generation AR/MR head-mounted devices launched by a US-based client shortly. However, shipments of lens modules for handset applications will continue to account for 70% of its revenues in 2022.

    According to industry sources, GSEO will likely optimize its related pancake and Fresnel lenses manufacturing technology to develop lens module products for the planned AR/MR devices.

    GSEO has disclosed that it posted revenue of NT$1.946 billion (US$66.16 million) for July, up 68.91% on month and 18.1% on year. For January-July sales, revenue totaled NT$8.202 billion, increasing 21.49% from a year earlier.

    GSEO expects its sales to remain robust in August and September as the third quarter is traditionally a peak season.

    Meanwhile, fellow company Calin has continued to deepen its deployments in the automotive lens sector. According to industry sources, Calin has been shipping autonomous driving lenses to a number of automakers in Europe and the US.

    In 2022, Calin said it will continue solidifying its position in the automotive application market while striving to develop multiple lens products for security surveillance, autonomous driving, and wearable products.

    Calin has reported revenue of NT$111 million for July, down 5.69% on year. For January-July sales, revenue totaled NT$679 million, decreasing 34.18% from a year earlier.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics
    Tags
    AR/VR Auto components automotive Calin GSEO optical lens
    Related stories
    Jul 29
    GSEO gearing up for AR/VR device boom
    Jul 7
    GSEO, Largan expect lens shipments to start pulling in in 3Q22
    Jun 27
    Largan, GSEO developing non-smartphone-use lens modules
    Jun 20
    Largan, GSEO see mixed results in May
    May 27
    AR/VR headsets to usher in opportunities for 3D, SWIR sensor suppliers
    Feb 11
    GSEO to add equipment in Taiwan, China
    Jan 3
    Calin expects 2022 automotive lens shipments to grow 40-50%
    Sep 14
    Calin expects revenue proportion for car-use lenses to rise
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines