中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sun, Aug 7, 2022
    17:04
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    PCB drill bit maker Topoint sees flat performance for 3Q22

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Topoint Technology, dedicated to supplying PCB drill bits and drilling services, expects its third-quarter revenues to see a flat sequential growth at best, as most of its clients continue to adjust inventories amid sluggish terminal market demand and remain conservative about sales prospects in the peak season, according to company sources.

    The company's second-quarter revenues slipped 2.8% sequentially and 4.4% annually reaching NT$892 million (US$29.73 million), but net profits surged 21.0% on quarter and 4.1% on year to NT$124 million.

    At a recent earnings call conference, Topoint said the second-quarter revenues were lower than expected due to unfavorable macro environments and pandemic impacts.

    The company said sales of PCB drill bits and router bits contributed 60.3% of its second-quarter revenues, and drilling services 39.7%.

    In terms of sales outlets, China absorbed 60% of its shipments, followed by Taiwan with 35%, and other regions 5%.

    When it comes to product applications, traditional PCBs led with 33% of revenues, followed by 28% for IC substrates, 21% for HDI boards, 14% for HLC (high layer count) boards and 5% for flexible PCBs.

    As HLC tech spec will be increasingly adopted in high-end PCB products, the company said it will strengthen development of drill bits for HLC boards as well as IC substrates to meet the market demand.

    Despite flat market demand for the moment, the company is still proceeding with capacity expansions as scheduled. Its monthly capacity for drill bits and router bits will increase to 28 million units later in the second half of the year from 25 million of a year earlier, which, in turn, was up from 23 million pieces seen in the first half of 2021.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    capacity drill bit HDI PCB Topoint
    Companies
    Topoint Technology
    Related stories
    Mar 1
    Topoint eyes growing sales of drill bits for IC substrates in 2022
    May 10, 2021
    PCB drill vendor Topoint posts impressive 1Q21 results
    Apr 27, 2021
    Drill bit makers see significant surge in hole drilling business
    Mar 2, 2021
    Topoint to expand PCB drill bits sales, drilling services in 2021
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 5, 15:18
    ITRI, Tron-e co-develop lane-keeping assistance system for electric buses
    Friday 5 August 2022
    NXP, Inventec team up for automotive electronics ecosystem in Taiwan
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Cross-domain integration at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology: Cultivating new professionals in energy transition
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Thailand PTT Group exits coal mining business with a nine-figure