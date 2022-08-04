中文網
    Chip resistor maker Ever Ohms to list on Taiwan bourse

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Ever Ohms chairman Chen Yi Liao (center). Credit: DIGITIMES

    Chip resistor supplier Ever Ohms Technology is set to trade its shares on the main board of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in September 2022, and the company expects its 2022 revenues to grow slightly on year.

    Its chairman Chen Yi Liao said at a recent pre-listing business briefing that the company is one of few Taiwanese makers able to supply both thick-film and thin-film chip resistors as well as metal strips, and it will continue capacity expansions for all its product lines.

    The company has reported its revenues for first-half 2022 increased 11.22% on year to NT$652 million (US$21.73 million), with thick-film resistors accounting for 41.74%, compared to 25.77% for thin-film resistors and 31.87% for metal strips.

    In terms of terminal applications, industrial control and power supply led with 32.45% of the January-June sales, followed by automotive electronics with 18.25% and consumer applications 8%, among others.

    Liao disclosed that the revenue contribution ratio for automotive applications will rise to over 20% by the end of the year, with China auto market as the largest outlet.

    Ever Ohms has cut into the supply chains of Taiwan's electric motorcycle maker Gogoro and China's EV vendor BYD, with orders from the latter alone able to contribute 8-9% of the company's annual revenues, according to industry sources.

    Other main clients include Chroma ATE and Bosch in industrial control applications, as well as Taiwan's Liteon Technology, Quanta Computer and Inventec and Japan's Panasonic and Dyson in power supply applications, the sources said.

    Besides operating a plant in China's Shenzhen, the company also maintains a major R&D and production base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, according to Liao. He said the company will carry out capacity expansions at both plants during 2022-2023, with monthly capacity for thin-film resistors to grow to 300 million pieces in 2023 from 250 million in 2022 and that for metal strips to expand to 48-50 million pieces.

