    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Ennostar cautious about sales outlook for 2Q22

    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Ennostar chairman Lee Biing-jye. Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED maker Ennostar will likely see its revenue disappoint in the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to shipment disruptions amid COVID lockdowns in China, according to company chairman Lee Biing-jye.

    Lee said that the company initially expected its second-quarter performance to be on par with that in the first quarter but is now likely to revise the outlook downward accordingly.

    The company will also face some challenges in ramping up sales momentum in the third quarter, as demand for traditional LED backlighting devices is conservative, and the order visibility for high-end quaternary and automotive LED chips is unclear, Lee added.

    The capacity utilization rates of its miniLED lines may rise in the third quarter as some local governments in China plan to issue coupons to consumers to encourage them to purchase household appliances such as TVs to help wage up commercial activities in China.

    The utilization rates of LED backlighting devices for IT products, such as notebooks and monitors, will still be affected as some businesses have begun cutting back their replacement spending due to inflation.

    Meanwhile, Lee said that the war between Russia and Ukraine and the delay of the related RGB display installations in China have undermined the utilization rates of quaternary and automotive LED lines.

    However, the company will continue to push for the establishment of a 6-inch fab for the production of microLED chips, Lee noted, adding that it will issue new shares to raise additional funds to finance the construction of the new fab, and AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux both will subscribe to new shares offerings.

