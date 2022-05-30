Samsung reportedly to exit feature phone business in India

Samsung is reportedly planning to exit the feature phone market in India, which might hurt the contract maker Dixon Technology and highlights Samsung's focus on the smartphone market.

The Economic Times, citing sources, reported that Samsung has informed channel partners that they will exit the feature phone business in India in the next few months or by the end of the year, adding that Dixon will manufacture the last batch of the devices this December.

Samsung is among the applicants for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phone manufacturing and has to manufacture phones with a factory price above INR15,000 (US$200) to be eligible for the subsidy. As a result, Samsung has outsourced the budget phone manufacturing business to Dixon.

Samsung is looking to expand its smartphone business in India, especially premium devices. Raju Pullan, senior vice president of Samsung India, told PTI that Samsung led the Indian smartphone market in March, capturing 22% of shipment share and 27% of revenue share, adding that Samsung expects to increase its market share to 40% in value terms in the first half of 2022.

Another reason for Samsung's exit from the feature phone business may be the decline of the Indian feature phone market. According to Counterpoint Research, India's feature phone shipments declined by 39% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 due to supply issues, high inventory levels, and softening consumer demand resulted from inflation. Besides, Reliance Jio is another company that has changed its focus from feature phones to smartphones with its JioPhone Next launch, an entry-level smartphone co-developed with Google.