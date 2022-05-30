Europe, US firms keen to headhunt Taiwan IC design talent

IC design talent poaching in Taiwan has changed drastically, with US and European firms replacing Chinese ones as major rivals in headhunting, according to industry sources.

Chinese IC design houses used to wildly headhunt talent in Hsinchu Science Park in earlier years, but their moves have now been blocked by law changes in Taiwan and changes in the global politics and economic environments, as well as aggressive recruitment by Taiwanese peers, the sources said.

Taiwan used to be regarded as the best conduit for introducing high-end semiconductor talent and technology into China, but now the window is getting smaller and smaller, the sources noted, and Chinese companies can now only recruit employees privately in various disguises.

It will be even more difficult for Chinese firms to poach semiconductor talent from Taiwan, as the government has newly amended laws to block them from exploiting legal loopholes to fulfill the purpose. Additionally, the Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement units continue to strengthen crackdowns on illegal talent raiding or core technology thefts by Chinese and foreign companies.

Meanwhile, work experiences at Chinese companies have become a minus point on the resumes of Taiwanese semiconductor talent seeking to return to Taiwan after finding their originally-promised high bonuses and fringe benefits declining year by year, apart from being asked to work in China rather than work from Taiwan as originally offered, the resources said.

They reasoned that Taiwan's IC design houses, usually maintaining business ties with clients in both China and the US, have consciously reduced the recruitment of employees who used to work at Chinese companies or related industries, because they have to prevent technology thefts by Chinese peers on the one hand and make sensitive clients feel more at ease on the other.

With severe talent shortages plaguing the global semiconductor sector over the past two years, Taiwan IC design houses have rushed to raise starting pays for newcomers or provide good promotion opportunities to attract more high-end talent. Likewise, European and US semiconductor companies have also come to Taiwan to recruit talent with even higher salary levels, overseas settlement opportunities and additional points for resumes, thus becoming the biggest competitors to Taiwanese peers in the scramble for talent, the sources stressed.

For instance, quite a few low and medium-level managers at a certain Taiwanese IC design house in the leader group reportedly were lured away by a US company offering handsome pays and job promotions. The local company was later forced to use similar incentives to poach talent from other peers in Taiwan, prompting them to make structural salary adjustments to build a firewall against talent drain.