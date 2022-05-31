Malaysia has successfully lured in over RM 16.52 billion in investment

Malaysia has successfully lured in several deals from both the US and Taiwanese companies, which is expected to boost business and the country's economy.

Led by international trade and industry minister Azmin Ali, the 10-day trade mission to the US from May 9 had focused on innovative and high value-added new sectors, especially the semiconductor industry, digital economy, and medical devices in line with the nation's focus on high-quality investments and the latest technology.

Among the US companies were Insulet, Ferrotec, Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), Indium, and Cue Health, which accumulated RM16.52 billion (approximately US$3.77 billion), and additional investment projects by Texas Instruments and Boston Scientific.

Although Malaysia is expected to be covered by Elon Musk's Starlink in 2022, recent updates announced that the country will have the satellite service "starting in 2023."

Taiwan's Foxconn, on the other hand, plans to build a chip production facility in Malaysia with local partner Dagang NeXchange Berhad (Dnex) to capture the booming demand for semiconductors used in electric vehicles (EV). The following are the details:

Insulet Corporation

The global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, Insulet Corporation plans to establish an insulin management facility in the southeast state of the country, Johor, on June 2, 2022.

For readers who are not familiar with Insulet, it is a medical device company that produces Omnipod, an automated device designed for diabetic patients to administer insulin.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali tweeted that Insulet is eyeing the nation's talent pipeline and accessibility to ports to support its supply chain.

The initial phase of the investment is expected to create approximately 500 high-skilled jobs.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions Ferrotec has announced its establishment of a new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

The new plant, which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment, is designed to meet customer needs while also expanding the Group's business globally. It is expected to kickstart its operation in 2023.

With a total investment of RM500 million (approximately US$114.18 million) and at a facility of more than 800,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to create approximately 250 high-value jobs for Malaysians.

As a tier 1 company supplying MNCs in the semiconductor industry, Ferrotec has committed to providing training to Malaysian employees at factories in Japan and the United States.

Ferrotec CEO Eiji Miyanaga commented, "We have seen increasing demand for our products and services in Asia. With this new production facility, we expect to provide expanded capacity, improve business continuity for critical activities, and most importantly, ensure that our customers do not experience disruptions to their supplies from us," in a press release on May 23, 2022.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to develop data centers in the country, according to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI). However, they have not yet finalized negotiations.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that the government has already given AWS approval to invest in Malaysia as a data hub and that negotiations will be finalized soon.

Back in March 2022, AWS has signed a new Cloud Framework Agreement (CFA) with the Malaysian government, together with local IT provider and AWS Partner Radmik Solutions Sdn Bhd, to help accelerate cloud adoption in the public sector and help agencies save costs, boost digital skills, and drive innovation.

The CFA enables Radmik Solutions, an IT systems integrator and technology service provider in Malaysia, and now an AWS Managed Service Provider, to provide consulting and technology services to government agencies and contribute to the growth of Malaysia's digital economy.

AWS is the first international cloud service provider to have concluded and signed a CFA with the Malaysian government, as part of our long-term commitment to support Malaysia's digital transformation.

Malaysian government agencies now have a consistent approach to access and use all AWS services in any of AWS's 84 Availability Zones spanning 26 geographic regions around the world, without having to negotiate separate contract terms.

They will be able to leverage the breadth and depth of more than 200 fully-featured AWS Cloud services, including AWS's industry-leading security capabilities, global infrastructure, and comprehensive security and compliance controls validated by third parties.

Indium Corporation

Global materials supplier to the electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging industries Indium is investing RM250 million in a manufacturing plant in Penang.

The new Penang-based facility, which spans 37,500 square feet will manufacture finished products such as solder pastes, fluxes, and preforms. The facility is anticipated to commence operation in two phases, with solder paste manufacturing by the end of 2022 and engineered materials manufacturing in 2023. The project is also anticipated to create 88 high-value new jobs.

Other companies

However, the details of the investment have yet to be published for companies such as Cue Health, Texas Instruments and Boston Scientific.

Foxconn

The iPhone assembler signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dnex, the parent company of Silterra, through a subsidiary, to set up a joint venture that will build and operate a facility for 12-inch chips.

This partnership offers Foxconn an indirect control over chipmaker Silterra's 8-inch chip plant in Malaysia while it owns approximately a 5% stake in DNex and has one seat on its board, according to Nikkei Asia.

The planned Malaysian plant is expected to produce 40,000 wafers per month, including both 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer technologies.

The Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA) believes that the deals as a positive step in strengthening the semiconductor supply chain's resilience.

Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai, President of the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association commented on deals in the US, which would benefit Malaysia by lowering costs and making semiconductor and electronics supply chains more resilient in the long term.

List of companies that are invested in Malaysia (May 2022) Company Industry Insulet Medical device Ferrotec Holdings Semiconductor Amazon Web Services Web service, cloud computing Indium Semiconductor Cue Health Medical device Texas Instrument Semiconductor Boston Scientific Medical device Foxconn Semiconductor Starlink Satellite telecommunication

Notes. StarLink and Foxconn are excluded from the accumulated RM16.52 billion investment. Source: Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, May 2022.