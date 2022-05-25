Foxconn to build 12-inch wafer fab plant in Malaysia; Hyundai and Kia investing US$16.5 billion to boost EV production in South Korea

This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on Foxconn planning to build a 12-inch wafer fab plant in Malaysia while deepening its deployments for MOSFET power semiconductors in Taiwan; and Hyundai and Kia initiating their plan to invest US$16.5 billion to boost EV production in South Korea by 2030.