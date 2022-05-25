中文網
    Taipei
    Home Research Special report

    Foxconn to build 12-inch wafer fab plant in Malaysia; Hyundai and Kia investing US$16.5 billion to boost EV production in South Korea

    Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0
    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asian Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on Foxconn planning to build a 12-inch wafer fab plant in Malaysia while deepening its deployments for MOSFET power semiconductors in Taiwan; and Hyundai and Kia initiating their plan to invest US$16.5 billion to boost EV production in South Korea by 2030.
    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    12-inch 12-inch wafer Asian enterprises fab Foxconn Hyundai Kia Korea Malaysia plant South Korea US wafer wafer fab
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
