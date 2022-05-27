中文網
    Maxscend to commercialize production of SAW filters
    4min ago
    Korean chipmakers urge government support to foster and keep talent
    10min ago
    NXP to double down on R&D to support India's chip-making plans
    11min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Ingrasys showcases environment-friendly liquid cooling solutions for datacenters at Computex 2022

    Staff writer, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Ingrasys

    Ingrasys Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), is exhibiting a power-usage effective (PUE) liquid-cooling solution for datacenters at Computex 2022.

    With the proliferation of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications, the power consumption of server processors has been increasing significantly. In the face of the server cooling problem, Ingrasys has launched several advanced liquid cooling cabinets, each with different cooling mechanisms and cooling capacity.

    Ingrasys is showcasing three types of advanced liquid colling solutions in Computex. LA0452 is compatible with both liquid and air-cooling mechanisms, with a cooling capacity of 45kW per cabinet, and can be deployed directly without changing the existing server room facilities, Ingrasys said.

    LL1000 and LL1001 use liquid cooling technology as the main cooling mechanism, with a maximum cooling capacity of 100kW per cabinet. The LL1001 is suitable for customers who do not have hot and cold aisles in the datacenter, so that all heat can be carried away by water, reducing the cost of fans and hot and cold aisles, said the company.

    The advanced liquid-cooling cabinets are easy to maintain and (un)install from the front, it said. The blind plug connector allows the server to be quickly connected to the distributing manifold. The cabinet equipment such as pumps and power supplies are hot-swappable to improve system reliability and ensure uninterrupted operation.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    2022 China Computex Computex 2022 cooling Ingrasys liquid cooling
