Protectionsim may become obstacle to India's semiconductor dream

Amid India's drive to develop localized semiconductor supply chains, the protectionism mindset may become the biggest obstacle to its semiconductor strategy.

In December 2021, India announced the US$10 billion Semicon India Program, hoping to promote the semiconductor supply chain, including semiconductor and display fabs, packaging, compound semiconductors and IC design.

This is India's fourth attempt at developing the semiconductor industry since independence. India's semiconductor industry started in the 1980s with Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL), which burned down in a fire in 1989 and has never recovered its status ever since, according to The Statesman.

Between 2005 and 2007, Intel and AMD revealed plans to invest in India, but none of the investments came to fruition. From 2014 to 2019, two investor groups, each led by an Indian firm, proposed to build fabs worth US$10 billion. Still, both groups decided to exit for various reasons, such as debt and commercial viability, according to a Hinrich Foundation report released in May.

However, the Semicon India program is well underway and has attracted investment from multinationals such as Foxconn, Tower Semiconductor, and IGSS. India is showing a more robust political will than in the past and is willing to offer more financial subsidies.

For example, India's semiconductor policy announced in February 2007 provided for subsidies in tax breaks and interest-free loans amounting to 20% of capital expenditures for projects in special economic zones and 25% of projects elsewhere. In contrast, the Semicon India Program will offer a 30-50% of project cost for semiconductor and display fabs and 30% for the semiconductor packaging investors.

Still, in April, CNBC TV18 quoted an unnamed Indian official as saying that there is no reason to allow semiconductor imports once India begins manufacturing locally-made chips, underscoring how protectionism in India could remain a concern for the development of the semiconductor supply chain.

Although India is a signatory to Information Technology Agreement 1996 (ITA-1), it did not join the Information Technology Agreement expansion in 2015 (ITA-2). ITA-2 bans imposing duties on semiconductor chips traded internationally, which means India imposing duties on semiconductors may not violate its obligation under ITA-1.

According to Connect2India, India imposes a zero Basic Custom Duty (BCD) on ICs but a 7.5% BCD and 18% IGST on equipment manufacturing wafers, ICs, and display panels.

Mobile phone manufacturing is an example of how custom duties on imports can increase manufacturers' costs. India Cellular and Electronics Association, in collaboration with IKDHVAJ Advisers, released a study in January stating that India's import duty for electronic components and sub-assemblies is higher than China, Vietnam, Thailand and Mexico, leading to higher production costs in India compared to the competing economies.

In an era when semiconductor nationalism is rising, the Indian government has shown a stronger political will to develop a local semiconductor ecosystem. However, the semiconductor supply chain, including EDA, specialty chemicals, equipment, manufacturing, and packaging, depends on a highly specialized international division. No country, including India, can build an entirely self-sufficiency ecosystem.

Credit: AFP