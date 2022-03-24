中文網
    Home EV Automotive IC

    Nvidia says Drive makes up US$11 billion in automotive ecosystem

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Nvidia Drive Orin. Credit: Nvidia

    Nividia has disclosed that a major electric vehicle (EV) vendor and startup firms in the car industry have joined its Drive platfform, which it says now makes uo an automtive pipilne worth more than US$11 billion.

    At Nvidia GTC, the GPU vendor said BYD, the world's second-largest EV, is building its next-generation fleets on the Drive Hyperion architecture. This platform, based on Drive Orin, is now in production.

    Nividia said the Drive Hyperion with Orin serves as the central nervous system and AI brain for new energy vehicles, delivering constantly improving, cutting-edge AI features while ensuring safe and secure driving capabilities.

    It revealed that a number of startups have just joined the Drive Hyperion ecosystem, including DeepRoute, Pegasus, UPower and WeRide, and that luxury EV maker Lucid Motors' automated driving system is also built on Drive.

    The open Drive Hyperion 8 platform allows these makers to customize their needs, accelerating their autonomous driving development, Nvidia said.

