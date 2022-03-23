中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 24, 2022
    05:41
    light rain
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    FSP
    Sponsored
    E Ink to boost production capacity in 2022, 2023
    7h 51min ago
    Handset TDDI chip prices to fall further in 2Q22
    8h 17min ago
    UMT remains upbeat about demand for LEO satellites
    8h 20min ago
    Egistec looks to light sensors, dToF for 2022 growth
    8h 27min ago
    February handset sales fall in China, Taiwan
    8h 33min ago
    China OSAT growing advanced packaging capability
    8h 51min ago
    Elan subsidiary engaged in supply chain for XR hardware
    9h 9min ago
    Japan MLCC firms maintaining prices despite slowdown in CE demand
    9h 9min ago
    Home EV Vehicle

    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Ola

    Ola Electric has announced a strategic investment in Israel-based battery technology startup StoreDot, giving Ola Electric the exclusive right to adopt StoreDot's XFC technology in India, which can fully charge electric vehicles (EV) from 0% to 100% in five minutes.

    An Ola Electric press release said that it has invested in StoreDot, the first of several global strategic investments planned by the Indian firm as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems.

    According to Bloomberg data, the StoreDot deal was announced on January 4 and completed on March 21. In addition to Ola Electric, other investors include VinFast, Samsung Ventures, and Mercedes-Benz Group.

    According to StoreDot's website, the extreme fast charging (XFC) cell technology utilizes Group14's lithium-silicon technology, can charge from 0% to 80% in minutes, and has an energy density of 300Wh per kilogram with a battery life of over 700 charge cycles. StoreDot does not specify the cathode chemistry used in XFC technology but uses silicon as primary anode chemistry. Renewable Energy Magazine reported in November that StoreDot has cooperated with manufacturing partner EVE Energy to produce samples of XFC pouch cells.

    Ola Electric has applied for India's Production Linked Incentive for Advanced Chemistry Cell and announced an investment of GBR100 million to set up an R&D center in Coventry, the UK. In addition to developing electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, Ola Electric will be working on advanced automobile technologies such as cells in the R&D center.

    The Economic Times reported that Ola Electric currently imports cells and assembles battery packs at its factory in Tamil Nadu. Reuters cited sources saying that Ola Electric was planning to set up a 50GWh battery cell plant to meet the demand of its electric two-wheelers manufactured at its FutureFactory, which has an annual production target of 10 million electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric is also building the world's largest charging network Ola Hypercharger.

    Vahan Dashboard's statistics show that despite the slow delivery of its electric two-wheelers in 2021 that led to criticism from consumers, registration of Ola Electric's electric two-wheelers reached 5,007 units in the first two months of 2022, ranking the fourth largest electric two-wheeler brand in India.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    battery India Ola Electric startup StoreDot vehicle
    Related stories
    Feb 25
    Ola Electric said to build a 50GWh battery cell plant
    Feb 15
    Ola disrupted Indian EV market but brand image suffers ahead of IPO
    Jan 28
    Ola Electric to set up R&D center in UK for EV development
    Dec 22
    Ola delivers first 100 e-scooters without mobile app
    Nov 19
    Ola Electric's shipments delayed due to chip shortages
    Nov 4
    Ola discloses financial results
    Sep 28
    Ola reveals new mobility services with potential 1.3 billion user base
    Related topic
    Asia
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 23, 09:22
    AMICCOM intros 2.4GHz low power wireless RF SOC for IoT application
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Relimetrics offers quality assurance automation solution backed by Munich Re
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Dun & Bradstreet releases ESG rankings where Taiwan has opportunities for growth
    Monday 21 March 2022
    Nearshoring has emerged as strategic answer to lack of diversified resources caused by offshoring
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 23, 14:19
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: China remains dominant with growing production capacity and presence worldwide
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: Japan's public and private sectors endeavoring to regain glory
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process