Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot

Ola Electric has announced a strategic investment in Israel-based battery technology startup StoreDot, giving Ola Electric the exclusive right to adopt StoreDot's XFC technology in India, which can fully charge electric vehicles (EV) from 0% to 100% in five minutes.

An Ola Electric press release said that it has invested in StoreDot, the first of several global strategic investments planned by the Indian firm as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems.

According to Bloomberg data, the StoreDot deal was announced on January 4 and completed on March 21. In addition to Ola Electric, other investors include VinFast, Samsung Ventures, and Mercedes-Benz Group.

According to StoreDot's website, the extreme fast charging (XFC) cell technology utilizes Group14's lithium-silicon technology, can charge from 0% to 80% in minutes, and has an energy density of 300Wh per kilogram with a battery life of over 700 charge cycles. StoreDot does not specify the cathode chemistry used in XFC technology but uses silicon as primary anode chemistry. Renewable Energy Magazine reported in November that StoreDot has cooperated with manufacturing partner EVE Energy to produce samples of XFC pouch cells.

Ola Electric has applied for India's Production Linked Incentive for Advanced Chemistry Cell and announced an investment of GBR100 million to set up an R&D center in Coventry, the UK. In addition to developing electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, Ola Electric will be working on advanced automobile technologies such as cells in the R&D center.

The Economic Times reported that Ola Electric currently imports cells and assembles battery packs at its factory in Tamil Nadu. Reuters cited sources saying that Ola Electric was planning to set up a 50GWh battery cell plant to meet the demand of its electric two-wheelers manufactured at its FutureFactory, which has an annual production target of 10 million electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric is also building the world's largest charging network Ola Hypercharger.

Vahan Dashboard's statistics show that despite the slow delivery of its electric two-wheelers in 2021 that led to criticism from consumers, registration of Ola Electric's electric two-wheelers reached 5,007 units in the first two months of 2022, ranking the fourth largest electric two-wheeler brand in India.