    Taipei
    Sat, Mar 19, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Renesas halts operation at Japan plants after earthquake

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES

    Credit: AFP

    Japan-based automotive chip vendor Renesas has suspended operations at two semiconductor plants and partially stopped output at a third in Japan after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck east of the Fukushima prefecture on March 16.

    Renesas is still assessing the impact of the earthquake on its Naka, Yonezawa, and Takasaki factories, all of which are close to the epicenter, according to its website. The company said that production was halted at all three fab immediately following the earthquake but that some test lines at the Yonezawa plant have resumed operation.

    No causalities have been reported thus far at its Naka and Takasaki factories, but one employee at the Yonezawa site suffered a minor bruise, Renesas said. It added that operation resumption will be decided based on the state of the facilities and other factors, and that it will make further announcements once more information becomes available.

    According to media reports, Renesas' Naka, Yonezawa, and Takasaki factories account for about 40% of its production capacity. However, most of its production of automotive-grade semiconductors is managed by its Kawashiri plant, which was unaffected by the recent earthquake, the reports said.

    Industry sources pointed out that companies in the supply chain are concerned about the potential earthquake impacts on Renesas' auto chip output. However, they are relieved that the temblor did not disrupt the chipmaker's automotive-grade semiconductor production, the sources said.

    Component maker Murata Manufacturing also halted operations at four of its factories following the earthquake, while its factory in Tome, Miyagi prefecture saw a fire break out. The fire is expected to affect the supply of chip inductors and common mode choke coils for use in the production of handsets and vehicles.

    Toyota and Nissan also temporarily shuttered their factories in northern Japan, and the companies are assessing how their production might be affected.

    In early 2021, major IDMs Infineon and NXP were forced to temporarily shut down chip plants in Texas due to a power failure, worsening the shortage of automotive chips at the time. The situation deteriorated in March when a fire broke out at Renesas' Naka factory and damaged some utility and manufacturing equipment at the site.

    Recently, the supply of automotive chips is facing risks of disruption once again. Besides the Japanese earthquake, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is causing headaches for auto chipmakers including Infineon, NXP and STMicroelectronics.

    Supply chain sources said automakers that have inked deals with chipmakers will be impacted the most if the auto chip supply tightens. Since most chipmakers have contracts with existing clients, it would be very difficult for an automaker to seek new suppliers, the sources explained. They added that many automakers had been forced to reduce or suspend production due to component shortages over the last few quarters.

