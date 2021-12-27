中文網
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India roundup: Apple to make iPhone 13 in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    Apple begins trial production of iPhone 13 in India

    Apple has begun trial production of its iPhone 13 at a Foxconn (Hon Hai) plant near Chennai, looking to ship the flagship handsets to both the domestic market and other countries by February, according to the Economic Times.

    Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, Oppo 'cooperating' with India tax probe

    Chinese smartphone companies allegedly evading taxes have been monitored by several probe agencies in India, including the Income Tax department, according to Business Standard. With the Income Tax department conducting searches at several premises of Chinese mobile companies across the nation, leading smartphone brands Xiaomi and Oppo have said they continue to cooperate with the authorities.

    India expects chipmakers to et up fabs in 2-3 years

    India's information and technology minister has said the country expects at least a dozen semiconductor firms to begin setting up local fabs in the next 2-3 years, thanks to the nation's incentives, according to the Economic Times.

    HP begins making PCs at Chennai facility

    HP has started making various notebook and desktop PCs at its contract manufacturer Flex's facility near Chennai, according to Financial Express. HP also manufactures display monitors in India.

    Tata to form EV subsidiary

    Tata Motors has announced plans to form a wholly-owned EV subsidiary, to be called Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), according to electronicsB2B. The subsidiary will be responsible for manufacturing electric vehicles for the automaker.

