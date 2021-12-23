中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 23, 2021
    20:40
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Industry watch: Investing in India is a must, but one must know how

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Apple iPhone 13. Credit: DIGITIMES

    According to Reuters, there was disturbance at Foxconn's iPhone 13 production site in India, which has raised much concern, particularly for those Taiwanese firms who are looking to invest massively in the South Asia country. Can India really become the world's factory after China? Can we expect India to produce one-third of the world's handsets in a "G2" divide that splits global manufacturing into two camps?

    As far as I know, the Foxconn plant is located in Chennai, in southeastern India, and the number of workers there is about 12,000. More than 4,000 workers took part in the protest. With the coordination of the Indian government, Foxconn is scheduled to resume work next Monday. Just like the early stage of reform and opening up in China, there are employees from different provinces and ethnicities at the Indian plant. India is somewhat tolerant of non-governmental organizations such as trade unions, which is a source of pressure in oine way of another for foreign investors who manage plants there.

    According to a survey conducted by DIGITIMES, among the top-100 companies in the Asian supply chain in terms of combined revenue of automobiles and electronics, 14 are from Taiwan and four from India. The 14 companies from Taiwan are all from the electronics industry, while the four Indian companies are all from the automotive industry. India's auto market is already close to three million units a year, and the motorcycle market is the largest in the world, reaching 20 million units a year. On the other hand, the Indian government is actively attracting foreign investment, with the PLI program in full swing, and even hopes that Taiwan's semiconductor companies can enter India as well. Therefore, the Indian government has been actively handling the Foxconn plant incident.

    The incident started when a leak in the sewage treatment system contaminated the food in the handset plant, causing food poisoning to some of the workers. According to local media reports in India, police have arrested the operator of a social networking site and charged him with fanning the protest. The Indian government, which has been actively wooing foreign investments, has already intervened, and the plant is expected to reopen on Monday.

    India's industrial areas are mainly located in the north near Delhi, the west coast mainly in Mumbai and Goa, and the southeast area centered in Chennai. The most fertile land in the Ganges Delta, near Kolkata, lacks the distribution of electronics and motor vehicle industries.

    To invest in Inida, Taiwanese businessmen should understand the cultures and traditions of the people and participate in local activities, and how to connect to the locals will be the biggest test for foreign businessmen entering India.

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis of Taiwan's role in the global ICT industry.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    analysis commentary editorial India President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Dec 1
    Industry watch: How high is the EV entry barrier?
    Nov 30
    Industry watch: The EV vision
    Oct 28
    Industry watch: The growing importance of electronics in car industry
    Mar 2, 2018
    India rising: An alternative to China
    Feb 26, 2018
    India rising: Cut-throat competition in its mobile phone market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 23, 10:28
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    Wednesday 22 December 2021
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021