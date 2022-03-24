5G to revolutionize user experience, says Pegatron chair

5G technology provides innovative opportunities for Taiwan's ICT suppliers and is triggering smart applications in various sectors, Pegatron chairman TH Tung has said.

Telecommunications used to be dominated by telecom network operators, but the establishment of an international open radio access network (O-RAN) alliance allows PC suppliers to take advantage of 5G technology, Tung said during the Smart City & IoT expo in Taipei opening on March 22.

Pegatron's main exhibits for the four-day show are 5G private network devices. It also presents smart street lamp poles, face monitoring systems and AR devices.

Pegatron said its 5G Private Network-Portable features the best mobility of its kind in the market. It measures about 20kg and can be carried around and used in fast-moving settings. Pegatron 5G Private Network-Premium is heavier at 60kg, but is portable as well, the company said.

Apart from stationary settings like factories, 5G networks can be used in mobile settings, allowing users to set up communications systems in extreme environments or disaster scenes, it added.

Despite Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, Ukraine still maintains communications with other parts of the world and even becomes more efficient, showing the benefit of technological advancement, Tung said.

From 3G to 4G, the technological evolution mainly improved user experiences on phones, while the progress from 4G to 5G will be more disruptive, he said.

The high-speed 5G connectivity will fundamentally alter the ways people gather and use information, he said, adding that current 5G devices are only a tip of a host of potential opportunities.

Taiwan's industry would experience significant growth if 5G networks become widely available, Tung said.