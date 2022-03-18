中文網
    Taipei
    BOE, Tianma, TCL see strong profits in 2021

    BOE, Tianma, TCL see strong profits in 2021

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AFP

    China-based display panel makers BOE Technology and Tianma Microelectronics as well as TV vendor TCL enjoyed handsome profits for 2021, according to Chinese media reports.

    BOE posted consolidated revenues of CNY219.442 billion (US$34.57 billion) and net profit of CNY25.826 billion for 2021, increasing 61.89% and 412.86% respectively on year. The profit was a company record.

    Tianma's 2021 consolidated revenues reached CNY31.829 billion, up 8.88% on year, with net profit of CNY1.542 billion, rising 4.61%.

    TCL recorded consolidated revenues of CNY163.53 billion in 2021, hiking 112.8% on year, and net profit reahced CNY10.06 billion, a record high with on-year growth of 129.3%.

    Tianma's existing panel lines and those under construction include 2G to 6G a-Si, TN, STN and LTPS LCD lines, and 5.5G and 6G AMOLED lines.

    TCL's subsidiary China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) is a maker of display panels. CSOT will invest CNT15 billion to expand production capacity at its 6G LTPS LCD fab, with the expansion having already started in January 2022 and to be completed in June 2023. The additional production capacity will focus on small- to medium-size LCD panels for high-end notebooks, automotive displays and VR/AR devices.

