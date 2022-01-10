India roundup: Tata sees highest sales of EV in December

Electric vehicles (EV) are taking off in both scooter and passenger car segments, while industry groups fear high import taxes could dent India's advantages.

Xiaomi India requested by authority to pay US$88 million in tax recovery

According to Reuters, India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence asked Xiaomi India to pay INR6.53 billion (US$88 million) in import taxes after investigating the Chinese firm's payment to Qualcomm and Xiaomi Beijing.

Sales of electric scooters more than double last year

According to Economic Times citing data from Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, government subsidies have helped boost sales of electric two-wheelers in 2021, which grew more than 100% on-year from 100,000 units to 234,000 units.

Tata Motors sees big leap in EV sales

According to Electronics B2B, Tata Motors has seen sales of electric cars grow from 419 units in December 2020 to 2,255 units in December 2021 - the highest monthly sale volume ever, driven mainly by flagship model Nexon and the new Tigor.

More than 35 firms applying for telecom PLI

According to Electronics B2B, the PLI scheme for telecom products have attracted more investors than expected. The PLI originally targeted a total investment of INR30 billion (US$404.4 million) and more than 35 firms have shown interest with more than INR45 billion investment.

Industry groups urge for import tax reduction

According to the Hindu, the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and IKDHVAJ Advisers LLP are urging the Indian government to cut import taxes, pointing out that high tariffs are lessen India's competitiveness among competing countries such as China, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam.