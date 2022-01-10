中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    05:05
    light rain
    12°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES2022
    Sponsored
    Aspeed poised to generate record 2021 profits
    6h 52min ago
    Global NOR flash supply to remain tight in 2022
    7h 3min ago
    MediaTek on track to see revenue top US$20 billion in 2022
    7h 10min ago
    Supply of server PMIC, network chips stays tight
    7h 15min ago
    Pegatron expects sales growth in 2022
    7h 24min ago
    Notebook ODMs maintain high inventory levels
    7h 32min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India roundup: Tata sees highest sales of EV in December

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Electric vehicles (EV) are taking off in both scooter and passenger car segments, while industry groups fear high import taxes could dent India's advantages.

    Xiaomi India requested by authority to pay US$88 million in tax recovery

    According to Reuters, India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence asked Xiaomi India to pay INR6.53 billion (US$88 million) in import taxes after investigating the Chinese firm's payment to Qualcomm and Xiaomi Beijing.

    Sales of electric scooters more than double last year

    According to Economic Times citing data from Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, government subsidies have helped boost sales of electric two-wheelers in 2021, which grew more than 100% on-year from 100,000 units to 234,000 units.

    Tata Motors sees big leap in EV sales

    According to Electronics B2B, Tata Motors has seen sales of electric cars grow from 419 units in December 2020 to 2,255 units in December 2021 - the highest monthly sale volume ever, driven mainly by flagship model Nexon and the new Tigor.

    More than 35 firms applying for telecom PLI

    According to Electronics B2B, the PLI scheme for telecom products have attracted more investors than expected. The PLI originally targeted a total investment of INR30 billion (US$404.4 million) and more than 35 firms have shown interest with more than INR45 billion investment.

    Industry groups urge for import tax reduction

    According to the Hindu, the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and IKDHVAJ Advisers LLP are urging the Indian government to cut import taxes, pointing out that high tariffs are lessen India's competitiveness among competing countries such as China, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam.

    Categories
    EV + green energy Mobile + telecom Telecom service, infrastructure
    Tags
    India India roundup sales vehicle
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    EV
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 11, 09:30
    FSP leverages market proximity to develop complete product line, satisfying demand for high-efficiency PSUs in edge computing devices
    Monday 10 January 2022
    JPC Connectivity continuously enhances the capability on developing IoT products with its solid expertise and experience
    Friday 7 January 2022
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms