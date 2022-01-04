Highlights of the day: Samsung and TSMC neck-and-neck in foundry race

Samsung and TSMC are competing neck-and-neck in a race to become leader of the foundy sector. But transitioning to sub-5nm processes is an expensive game that may not necessarily promise more market shares. Power management ICs are unlikely to see a complete improvement in supply in 2022, but prices have little chance of trending upward because of weak demand from the consumer sector. CES 2022 opens on January 5, and dozens of Taiwanese startups will be showcasing their innovative solutions and applications at the annual Las Vegas event.

Samsung keen to beat TSMC in GAA process segment: Samsung Electronics is eyeing to be the first foundry to adopt gate-all-around (GAA) technology with its 3nm nodes scheduled for 2022, while TSMC's 3nm FinFET technology is unlikely to start contributing notable revenue until 2023, according to industry sources. Samsung is also gearing up for its leadership in the 2nm GAA process segment, the sources said.

PMIC quotes unlikely to move upward in 2022: The shortage of power management ICs (PMICs) is unlikely to ease completely in 2022, but their quotes will see little chance for further rises due to a slowdown in demand for consumer applications, according to supply chain sources.

Aiseed introduces smart drones using edge AI computing: Taiwan-based startup Aiseed has combined edge computing with self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) to develop advanced drone products with better features and higher speed.