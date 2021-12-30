中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    LG develops biometric recognition technology for keyless car ignition

    Daniel Chiang, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LG Electronics has developed a new biometric recognition technology that enables car owners to ignite their vehicles without using a key by identifying their facial expressions and finger movements using multiple in-car cameras.

    According to Chosun Biz, LG Electronics had applied to the US Intellectual Property Office (USIPO) and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for a patent for its "biometric authentication method and device using multiple cameras in a car" in 2019 and the patent was published recently.

    The biometric authentication system uses one of the cameras to identify the user's specific body parts with a second camera automatically adjusting its viewing angles based on the data of the first one to capture the user's iris and other biometric characteristics. The technology enables users to start up their vehicles as well as make adjustments to or control the vehicles through facial expressions and hand gestures. Furthermore, it can detect whether a driver is drowsy or has a sudden illness by monitoring their eyelids and facial movements.

    Besides regular and autonomous driving, LG said its biometric recognition technology can be applied to virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and 5G communications.

    As keyless entry systems become popular in the automotive industry, LG and its subsidiaries have placed a stronger emphasis on the development of the related technology. Several automotive-related patents previously applied by LG were published in December, including autonomous driving devices, automotive foldable displays and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technologies.

