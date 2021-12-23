Automotive UI/UX design receives industry attention

In-vehicle user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design has attracted more attention from automakers recently as they try to unlock the full potential of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and related technologies.

Since Tesla introduced its semi-autonomous driving system, the automotive industry has been focusing on the development of advanced chips and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for future cars. Automakers have also begun offering in-vehicle software and data services, along with the existing hardware and after-sales service.

Both of Taiwan's top two motorcycle makers Gogoro and Aeon Motor have positions for UI or UX designers. Aeon Motor CEO Tony Lin said the company has placed an emphasis on UX design and studied the butterfly effect of transport network to provide safer and more user-friendly motorcycle dashboards to minimize the risks of road accidents.

Richard Tsai, founder of UserXper Digital Consulting, which focuses on user experience research, pointed out that UI/UX design first received attention from tech companies in 2010 when smartphones became mainstream. In the last five years, UI/UX design has been used to create a better digital experience for financial services, he explained.

Tsai said any industries related to people, including the automotive sector, could improve their competitiveness with a better UI/UX design. While Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers have not paid much attention to this area, UI/UX design could be crucial to their operations in the future, he added.