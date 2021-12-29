Malaysia automotive industry working at full throttle on the final lap

After the country's lockdown was lifted in August, car factories and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been boosting up their production and vehicle deliveries in fulfilling backlog and new orders, according to Bernama. Malaysia's automotive industry had shown a slack performance early this year due to market uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented movement control order. The industry is now working at full throttle for its 4Q21 performance.

More particularly, Malaysia's largest car manufacturer, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd's (Perodua) vehicle deliveries grew by 102% on month, from 6,988 units in August to 14,160 units in September.

In terms of its sales, Perodua broke new monthly sales and its own production records with the registration of 27,858 units in October. However, there was a drop of 27.1% or 7,858 units in November due to the shortage of semiconductor chip supply. The company aims to hit 30,000 in December.

Meanwhile, Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) sold 10,380 unit sales in September, holding second place in Malaysia's automotive sales table. In November alone, Proton's overall sales of 14,187 units in both domestic and export pushed its year-to-date numbers to 100,566 units.

CEO of Proton Edar Sdn Bhd Roslan Abdullah said that the company is confident of ending the year with an increase in total sales to The Sun Daily.

Below is the data on Malaysia's total new vehicle sales breakdown by brand up to October 2021:

Malaysia's total new vehicle sales breakdown by brand up to October 2021 Brand name Market Share (%) Perodua 38.4 Proton 22 Toyota 14.1 Honda 9.8 Nissan 2.4 Mazda 2.1 Isuzu 1.9 BMW 1.2

Source: Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) and CGS-CIMB Research. Compiled by DIGITIMES. 2021.12.24