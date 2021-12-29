中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    23:50
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 14min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 45min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 54min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 6min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 19min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 20min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Malaysia automotive industry working at full throttle on the final lap

    Chen Yi-Chun, Taipei; Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: unsplash

    After the country's lockdown was lifted in August, car factories and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been boosting up their production and vehicle deliveries in fulfilling backlog and new orders, according to Bernama. Malaysia's automotive industry had shown a slack performance early this year due to market uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented movement control order. The industry is now working at full throttle for its 4Q21 performance.

    More particularly, Malaysia's largest car manufacturer, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd's (Perodua) vehicle deliveries grew by 102% on month, from 6,988 units in August to 14,160 units in September.

    In terms of its sales, Perodua broke new monthly sales and its own production records with the registration of 27,858 units in October. However, there was a drop of 27.1% or 7,858 units in November due to the shortage of semiconductor chip supply. The company aims to hit 30,000 in December.

    Meanwhile, Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) sold 10,380 unit sales in September, holding second place in Malaysia's automotive sales table. In November alone, Proton's overall sales of 14,187 units in both domestic and export pushed its year-to-date numbers to 100,566 units.

    CEO of Proton Edar Sdn Bhd Roslan Abdullah said that the company is confident of ending the year with an increase in total sales to The Sun Daily.

    Below is the data on Malaysia's total new vehicle sales breakdown by brand up to October 2021:

    Malaysia's total new vehicle sales breakdown by brand up to October 2021

    Brand name

    Market Share (%)

    Perodua

    38.4

    Proton

    22

    Toyota

    14.1

    Honda

    9.8

    Nissan

    2.4

    Mazda

    2.1

    Isuzu

    1.9

    BMW

    1.2

    Source: Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) and CGS-CIMB Research. Compiled by DIGITIMES. 2021.12.24

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    automotive Automotive industry Malaysia Perodua Proton vehicle
    Related stories
    Dec 28
    Malaysia floods disrupt supply chain; SK Hynix wins conditional approval to acquire Intel NAND
    Dec 24
    Malaysia to go tax-free for electric cars
    Dec 16
    Intel to invest US$7 billion in new Malaysia plant
    Dec 15
    Rohm to build facility in Malaysia to increase capacity of analog LSIs, transistors
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021