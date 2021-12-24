中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Malaysia to go tax-free for electric cars

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: unsplash

    Malaysia is planning to exempt taxes for electric vehicles next year in an attempt to promote electric cars (EV). The proposal is expected to drive sales and increase major carmakers' engagement, including Tesla, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia's EV market, according to TechWire Asia citing PEKEMA as saying.

    PEKEMA, short for Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia, said orders for Tesla cars have jumped. Toyota's local distributor said the Japanese carmaker is preparing to launch its first hybrid model in Malaysia.

    Mercedes-Benz said it will launch a series of EV models in 2022. Local brands Proton and Perodua are also eyeing the EV potential, according to TechWire Asia.

    To complement the tax incentive, PEKEMA and Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) plan to build 1,000 DC charging stations by 2025. According to Greentech, an agency operating under the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA), there are currently 223 public charging locations in Malaysia.

    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021