中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    23:49
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 44min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 53min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 5min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 18min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 19min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Fintech and EV-IoT startup GEKO joins the EV craze by acquiring SWAG EV

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Singapore-based fintech and EV-IOT startup GEKO Life has announced it has acquired Singapore's first premium EV motorcycle brand, SWAG EV.

    SWAG will be fully owned by GEKO and it will be retained and continue operations as usual.

    The acquisition for an undisclosed amount in cash will accelerate the growth of both SWAG and GEKO through parallel expansions and exclusive, in-house financing from GEKO.

    The CEO of GEKO E.K. Ong said, "There are significant synergies between SWAG and GEKO. Together, we deliver tremendous value to the marketplace: attractive EV motorcycles meet equally attractive financing options. For qualified buyers, the purchase experience will be seamless. The profile of EV buyers tends to be socially conscious and comfortable in adopting new technology. Our combined value propositions fit that buyer profile perfectly, " in a press release on December 22.

    The goal of GEKO's SWAG acquisition

    As ASEAN encourages the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Thailand has embraced electric two-wheelers at a record pace.

    In 2020, there are approximately 14 million new motorcycles were registered in ASEAN. Thailand alone accounted for more than 1.8 million units, reaching sales of up to US$4 billion. Over 3,000 of these were EV two-wheelers, accounting for a 100% year-on-year increase.

    Backed by strong government support and increased awareness of electric vehicles, Thailand aims to have one million EVs on its roads by 2030.

    Established in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, SWAG's trendy and premium branding offers a unique proposition for urban drivers, with partnerships with Thailand Post and Banpu, and an expanding network of dealers and aftersales support centers.

    With 2 EV motorcycle models, the Type S and Type X, SWAG currently has more than 250 EV bikes on the road in Thailand. The impending launch of a third model in March 2022, the flagship Type V, with a top speed of 100km/hour and a single charge range of 160kms, will propel sales and cement SWAG's market leadership.

    "We are very excited about adding the SWAG brand to our portfolio to further accelerate our push into the EV 2-wheeler market and expect to take prime position quickly," Ong added.

    GEKO's roles and responsibilities

    Despite the growing demand for EV bikes in Thailand, however, financing options for consumers are limited due to an unbanked or underbanked population. Fintech microfinancing company GEKO has played a pivotal role in this space, focusing on hire-purchase financing to buyers of EV motorcycles in Thailand.

    Founded in 2019, GEKO is currently the only fintech microfinancing platform in Thailand offering to hire purchase customers with e-KYC, AI-driven credit scoring, fully flexible installment plans, tokens for prompt payments, and carbon reduction contribution for EV adoption and positive driver behavior. GEKO has more than 350 EV motorcycles, of various brands, under financing, thus making it one of the largest EV bike financiers in the Thailand market.

    Following the acquisition, the combined SWAG and GEKO group plan to hold a pre-Series A funding round, with a combined entity value of US$25 million in early 2022. Funds raised will be for inventory to satisfy projected sales, technology development, building the loan book, market expansion, and building brand awareness in key markets.

    "In 2022, we expect at least another 1000 SWAG bikes on the road in Thailand, and 500 bikes on the road in other ASEAN countries, predominantly in Indonesia," Ong concluded.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    FinTech GEKO Singapore startup SWAG Thailand vehicle
    Related stories
    Dec 22
    Ola delivers first 100 e-scooters without mobile app
    Nov 18
    We know users better than ICE brands: India's first electric scooter maker
    Nov 10
    Scooters cannot be excluded from smart mobility: interview with Aeon Motor CEO Tony Lin
    Oct 29
    India's growing demand for e-scooter attracts large investment
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Asia
    Opinions
    Innovations
    EV
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021