    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    MOST unveils new facility in southern Taiwan

    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Wu Tsung-tsong, Taiwan's minister of science and technology. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Shalun Green Energy Science City established in southern Taiwan by government agencies, including the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), has unveiled a new facility.

    Minister of science and technology Wu Tsung-tsong pointed out that a total of 28 startups have applied to be stationed in the Tainan facility and MOST expects it to accommodate more international startups, accelerators, investors and entrepreneurs. This will help startups in southern Taiwan expand into the international market and acquire foreign funds.

    The ministry pointed out that the new facility will focus on three major industry fields - smart technologies, precise healthcare and clean recycling - and will provide startups testing sites for them to conduct experiments. The site will also be used for trying out emerging applications such as 5G certifications/smart integration, cybersecurity, smart driving and green technologies.

    The ministry will also work with other government units and the city government of Tainan to recruit universities and students in southern Taiwan to participate in related R&D.

    The facility is also equipped with labs for networking data analysis and featuring programs for training cybersecurity talent, a research base for studying industrial control applications, a simulation platform for trying out smart driving software as well as an office of Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) in southern Taiwan.

