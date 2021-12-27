Floods in Malaysia to worsen chip shortages

Floods that hit multiple regions in Malaysia recently are expected to significantly undermine global chip supply on top of the existing shortages.

The operations at Port Klang, the second largest harbor in Southeast Asia located in the Selangor state have been seriously hit by flooding, while many areas in the state capital Shah Alam where semiconductor companies run facilities have also been impacted, according to a report by Techwireasia.

Netherlands-based equipment manufacturer BE Semiconductor suspended production at its factory in Shah Alam and reduced its fourth-quarter revenue guidance, with losses generated by flood-related matters to hit US$28 million.

The company expects the expenses for repairing and reconstructing facilities damaged by the flooding to reach EUR4-6 million (US$4.53-6.79 million).

BE Semiconductor did not name any of its clients that would be affected by its production suspension, but a report from Reuters revealed that Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry), STMicroelectronics, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Forehope, Micron and LG Innotek are among the company's clients.

Panasonic also announced to halt production at the plant near Kuala Lumpur for at least a week. Products made at the plant include vacuum cleaners, ceiling fans and exhaust fans that sell primarily to Southeast Asia countries.

Japan-based automaker Daihatsu Motor also suspended the operation of two factories under its local joint venture Perodua. The company so far has not yet scheduled a time for production resumption.