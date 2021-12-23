NDK shuts 2 quartz plants in Malaysia due to flood damage

NDK has to suspend production at its two plants for quartz crystal and crystal blank components in Malaysia due to damages caused by floods locally.

NDK disclosed on December 20 the factory facilities of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal and NDK Quartz Malaysia, have incurred flooding damages due to heavy rains locally in Malaysia. NDK has closed the facilities indefinitely.

No casualty has been reported, and recovery efforts are ongoing, NDK said. "It will take some time before production is resumed since a number of manufacturing lines got flooded," the company noted.

Located in Selangor Darul Ehsan, Asia NDK Crystal specializes in the manufacture and sale of crystal units, while NDK Quartz Malaysia makes crystal blank components.

Asian NDK Crystal produces around 10% of NDK's total production, manufacturing products primarily for automotive and consumer applications, the Japan-based firm said. NDK Quartz Malaysia supplies 20% of the total crystal blank used by NDK's manufacturing subsidiaries.

NDK said it is investigating the impact of the flood damages on its consolidated financial results, and has yet to update the development regarding the matter since its statement on December 20.