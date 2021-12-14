中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Intel CEO in Taiwan

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Intel's CEO has arrived in Taiwan to meet with local supppliers, includig TSMC, just days after he claimed Taiwan was unsafe because of geopolitical factors and urged the US to subsidize its homegrown players as a priority. Before boarding his Taiwan-bound plane, Pat Gelsinger said what TSMC has achieved is "spectacular." In China, memory foundry CXMT is gearing up for production of DDR3 using its in-house-developed 17nm process technology. In Taiwan, the government is expected to release licenses for 5G private networks in 2022.

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrives in Taiwan to meet supply chain partners: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrived in Taiwan late in the evening on December 13 and will meet important supply chain partners today, including TSMC.

    CXMT to make 17nm DDR3 memory: China-based memory foundry ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is gearing up for its entry into the DDR3 memory market segment with its in-house developed 17nm process technology, according to industry sources.

    5G private networks expected to go online in Taiwan in 2022: The government in Taiwan is expected to issue operating licenses for 5G private networks to qualified enterprise applicants in 2022, and related players are stepping up preparations to embrace upcoming business opportunities, particularly from smart manufacturing and smart healthcare applications, according to industry sources.

