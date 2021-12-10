Innolux ships nearly 40 million panels in November

Innolux in November shipped 39.81 million TFT-LCD panels, which were consisted of 11.88 million large-size ones, down 1.3% on month, and 27.93 million small- to medium-size ones, up 13.6% sequentially, according to the company.

Innolux has cooperated with DOOH (digital out of home) outdoor display solution provider Ark Wisdom and AI-based marketing solution provider RAI Technology to develop a 3D smart shopping guide display for use in Taiwan's Family Mart convenience store chain, with Innolux providing 110-inch 1.27mm-pitch COB (chip on board) AM (active matrix) mini LED displays.

Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.591 billion (US$953 million) for November, inching down 0.8% on month but up 1.9% on year, and those of NT$323.556 billion for January-November, increasing 33.2% on year.

Small- to medium-size display panel maker Giantplus Technology has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$882.1 million for November, growing 1.14% on month and 21.79% on year, and those of NT$9.332 billion for January-November, rising 43.88% on year.

Innolux president James Yang

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, December 2021