Giantplus optimizing product mix for profitability

Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology has been adjusting product mix by hiking revenue proprotions for niche-market and car-use applications in a bid to hike overall profitability, according to the company.

Currently, Giantplus has 55% of consolidated revenues coming from niche-market applications, mainly for POS (point of sale/service) devices, marine displays, hand-held devices used in warehousing management, home appliances, GPS devices, medical devices, smart wearables, printers and electronic shelf labels; and nearly 30% from car-use products including applications for dashboards, head-up displays, electronic mirrors and central information displays. Besides, about 15% of the consolidated revenues come from products used in digital cameras, game consoles and open cell panels shipped to China-based white-box vendors.

In addition, Giantplus has developed semi-transparent anti-glare LCD modules for use in dashboards of motorcycles, with production mostly based on customization orders.

Despite rebounding demand, Giantplus' production has been impacted by short supply of labor, components and materials since the fourth quarter of 2020 and the shortage is expected to remain in the second half of 2021, Giantplus said, adding that some shipments have been deferred until the third quarter.

Giantplus said it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until the end of 2021. Currently, production capacity for LCD panels has been nearly fully utilized, but capacity utilization for LCD modules is lower mainly due to short supply of labor in China, Giantplus indicated.

Giantplus swung into operating profitability in second-quarter 2021 but still saw net loss mainly due to loss of NT$38 million (US$1.36 million) from foreign exchange.

Giantplus posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.686 billion, gross margin of 10.16%, operating profit of NT$53.8 million and net loss of NT$9.0 million for second-quarter 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.881 billion, gross margin of 7.74%, operating loss of NT$40.1 million and net loss of NT$171.9 million for first-half 2021.