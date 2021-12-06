Highlights of the day: TSMC US$100 billion expansion plan on track

TSMC has an ambitious US$100 billion capacity expansion plan for the net three years, but the chairman of the world's top pure-play foundry says the investments are planned in line with customers' demand. Strong industrial clusters have bolstered Taiwan's semiconductor industry over the past two years amid the pandemic, but ASE's COO says Taiwan needs to further intensify its clustering benefits to meet new challenges. And in a recent inteview by DIGITIMES, LED firm Ennostar's chairman talked about the outlook of miniLEd and microLED.

TSMC serious about capital spending, says chairman: Geopolitical tensions could prompt chipmakers to over-plan their capacity expansions, but TSMC is serious about its huge capital spending over the next three years, according to Mark Liu, chairman for the world's top pure-play foundry.

Cluster 2.0 needed for Taiwan semiconductor sector to meet new challenges, says ASE COO: Taiwan's semiconductor sector has performed outstandingly amid the pandemic over the past two years thanks partly to its strong industrial clusters, but Taiwan needs to advance to "Cluster 2.0" in response to new qualitative and quantitative changes in semiconductor competition, particularly from IDM 2.0 and semiconductor ecosystem reconstruction in China, according to Tien Wu, chief operating officer at ASE Technology.

From miniLED to microLED: Q&A with Ennostar chairman Lee Biing-jye: Ennostar, a holding company jointly established in October 2020 by LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar and vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics, focuses on development of miniLED backlighting and RGB miniLED fine-pitch displays. For the company, its future growth will hinge on microLED technology, according to company chairman Lee Biing-jye.