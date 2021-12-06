India roundup: Tata reportedly to manufacture semiconductor in India

Tata reportedly is in talks with a state government to build semiconductor assembly plants. E-scooter maker Ather Energy is raising annual production capacity to 400,000 units, while Bounce just launched the first battery-as-a-service in India along the brand's first e-scooter Infinity E1.

Tata looks to build semiconductor assembly line in southern India

According to Reuters, Tata is investing up to US$300 million to set up outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units in India, possibly in three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana. Sources told Reuters that a venue was likely to be finalized by next month.

India to have 500 million 5G subscription by 2027

According to Indian Express citing Ericsson's latest Mobility report, India is expecting 500 million 5G subscriptions by 2027 and the percentage of 5G in total mobile subscription is expected to rise to 39%.

Starlink stops taking preorders in India

According to Economic Times, SpaceX's telecom arm Starlink stopped taking preorders in India as the local authority advised against the company's operation in India without a license.

Bounce launches electric scooter Infinity E1

According to Business Standard, Bounce launched its first electric scooter and battery-as-a-service service in India. The e-scooter is eligible for the Indian government's FAME subsidy for electric vehicle (EV).

Ather Energy starts operating second manufacturing plant

According to Business Standard, Ather Energy has commissioned two manufacturing facilities within one year and plans to increase production capacity from current 120,000 to 400,000 units per year, which will make it the largest EV producer by next year.