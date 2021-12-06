中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:34
    mostly clear
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 35min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    India roundup: Tata reportedly to manufacture semiconductor in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Tata reportedly is in talks with a state government to build semiconductor assembly plants. E-scooter maker Ather Energy is raising annual production capacity to 400,000 units, while Bounce just launched the first battery-as-a-service in India along the brand's first e-scooter Infinity E1.

    Tata looks to build semiconductor assembly line in southern India

    According to Reuters, Tata is investing up to US$300 million to set up outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units in India, possibly in three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana. Sources told Reuters that a venue was likely to be finalized by next month.

    India to have 500 million 5G subscription by 2027

    According to Indian Express citing Ericsson's latest Mobility report, India is expecting 500 million 5G subscriptions by 2027 and the percentage of 5G in total mobile subscription is expected to rise to 39%.

    Starlink stops taking preorders in India

    According to Economic Times, SpaceX's telecom arm Starlink stopped taking preorders in India as the local authority advised against the company's operation in India without a license.

    Bounce launches electric scooter Infinity E1

    According to Business Standard, Bounce launched its first electric scooter and battery-as-a-service service in India. The e-scooter is eligible for the Indian government's FAME subsidy for electric vehicle (EV).

    Ather Energy starts operating second manufacturing plant

    According to Business Standard, Ather Energy has commissioned two manufacturing facilities within one year and plans to increase production capacity from current 120,000 to 400,000 units per year, which will make it the largest EV producer by next year.

    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy IC manufacturing Mobile + telecom Telecom service, infrastructure
    Tags
    India India roundup semiconductor
    Related stories
    Nov 29
    India roundup: Acer and Dixon Technologies partnering up
    Nov 22
    India roundup: Samsung plans to shift production to India
    Nov 15
    India roundup: Paytm and Nykaa see strong IPO results
    Nov 8
    India roundup: Starlink registers business in India
    Nov 1
    India roundup: carmakers are running low on lithium battery
    Oct 25
    India roundup: Bharti slips in fixed-line broadband market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    Asia
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 7, 09:22
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021