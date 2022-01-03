India roundup: Reliance buys British battery maker Faradion

Reliance's subsidiary has acquired a UK-based battery maker, Faradion, while the Indian authority is looking into Apple's App Store over alleged unfair competition.

Apple puts Foxconn factory on probation

According to BBC, Foxconn's factory in Chennai, India was put on probation by Apple after food poisoning affected hundreds of workers and resulted in protests. Conducting an audit at the factory, Apple reportedly said the dining rooms and dorms did not meet requirements.

Apple India under investigation over antitrust

According to Livemint, India's Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered investigations into Apple's in-app fee on the App Store, which could possibly bar market entry for other app developers and harm market competition.

Reliance buys Faradion, a British battery maker

According to Economic Times, Reliance's subsidiary Reliance New Solar Energy is acquiring 100% of UK-based sodium-ion battery maker Faradion for an enterprise value of GBP100 million.

Oppo and Xiaomi raided by India's tax authority

According to Economic Times, Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Xiaomi could be fined INR10 billion (US$134.6 million) by India's tax department for violating laws on non-disclosure of company transactions.