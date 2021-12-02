中文網
    Highlights of the day: TSMC begins 3nm pilot production

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    TSMC has started pilot production of chips using its N3 process, and is on track to move the 3nm process to volume production in fourth-quarter 2022. TSMC sees competition from Samsung in advanced manufacturing processes. Samsung is scheduled to start producing its customers' first 3nm-based chip designs earlier than TSMC, but it remains to be seen how many major customers it can attract. Memory maker Macronix is looking to raise its NAND flash prices in first-quarter 2022, as supply remains constrained.

    TSMC enters pilot production of 3nm chips: TSMC has kicked off pilot production of chips built using N3 (namely 3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, and will move the process to volume production by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.

    Will Samsung 3nm GAA process win over major TSMC clients?: Samsung Electronics has been actively pursuing 3nm GAA chip orders, with speculation that AMD and Qualcomm could be among the first customers of its newer foundry process technology. Samsung is also eyeing potential orders from Nvidia, a major customer of its 7nm EUV process.

    Macronix to raise NOR flash prices in 1Q22: Macronix International plans to adjust upward its NOR flash chip prices by 5-10% in the first quarter of 2022, while fellow company Winbond Electronics is looking to maintain its quotes, according to industry sources.

