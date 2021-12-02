Xiaomi supplier DBG Tech to set up new lines in Bangladesh

Chinese IT product manufacturer DBG Technology has confirmed it will set up new production lines in Bangladesh, following its success in India and Vietnam, according to Chinese media Jiwei and East Money Information.

Suppliers, including Chinese ones, are deploying more resources in other countries than China as the global supply chain looks to diversify risks.

DBG's main products include mobile devices, ICT products, IoT, car electronics, and wearables. Handset and tablets are the biggest source of revenue. The company has seen huge order volume in India and Vietnam, according to the reports.

Following Bangladesh media outlet The Daily Star's report saying that Xiaomi was setting up production lines in Gazipur, Bangladesh in order to avoid high tariffs, Xiaomi's supplier DBG confirmed the news at the end of November.

TBS News reported that HMD Global also has assembly lines for Nokia smartphones in Gazipur.