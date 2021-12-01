中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Arlitech positive about panel-use inductor shipments in 1H22

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based inductor maker Arlitech Electronic maintains a positive outlook for its shipments for LCD display applications in the first half of 2022, when brand vendors of TV and other electronics devices are expected to resume pulling in panel shipments to replenish their inventories and harbor congestions are likely to improve.

    The company has reported the combined revenues for the first 10 months of 2021 rose 26.85% on year to NT$1.134 billion (US$40.85 million). Its revenues for November-December are estimated to stay flat or see a slight sequential fall despite year-end inventory consolidation at clients.

    Arlitech, though a second-tier components vendor in Taiwan, maintains close partnerships with major panel makers in Taiwan and China, offering them highly-customized panel-use inductors for TVs and other larger-size electronics devices, according to industry sources.

    Despite a sharp fall of 30% in LCD TV panel prices seen in the third quarter of 2021, Arlitech's inductor shipments to China panel suppliers remained stable in the quarter and its sales to Taiwan panel vendors continued to grow thanks to the clients' significant results from gaming, commercial notebook, healthcare and automotive applications, the sources said, adding that its third-quarter revenues grew 12.3% on year to NT$340 million.

    Artilech is still eyeing a positive growth for its 2022 revenues, partly bolstered by its new distribution sales of semiconductor components. The company will continue to carry out its production automation project next year.

