    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    Highlights of the day: China power restrictions hitting notebook supply chain
    DIGITIMES staff

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Notebook component suppliers in China are making contigency plans to cope with the country's power restrictions and they are expecting production costs to rise as a result. China's smartphone vendors are cautious about demand in the second half of the year, and remain slow in placying orders for components. But backend firms are upbeat about demand from smartphone processor vendors starting first-quarter 2022.

    Notebook supply chain braces for impact of China power restrictions: The notebook supply chain is prepared for the potential impact of China's power cut policy, which has hit local factories in many Chinese provinces, according to industry sources.

    China smartphone vendors cautious about placing orders, say component suppliers: PCB and other handset component suppliers continue to see their China-based brand customers remain cautious about placing orders thus far in the second half of 2021, with order visibility for the rest of this year still being uncertain, according to industry sources.

    Backend firms optimistic about demand for smartphone APs in 1Q22: Backend firms have received engineering samples of next-generation smartphone APs from vendors such as Qualcomm and MediaTek, and expect a particularly strong first-quarter 2022 for processing smartphone APs, according to industry sources.

    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021