Pegatron expects no major material impact from China power cuts

Despite China imposing power cuts on factories, Pegatron expects no major material impact on its operations in the country.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung pointed out that his company will follow the related power management policies implemented by the local governments in China and is now fully using green energy for its smartphone production in response to clients' demand.

Sources from the upstream supply chain pointed out that most assemblers' production has not been affected by the power cuts, but production at upstream component suppliers has been much impacted, which could worsen the ongoing short supply of components.

Tung believes the power cuts will not have a serious consequence on the component shortages in the short term, but it remains to be seen whether there will be long-term impacts.

Tung pointed out that Pegatron's purchasing department is already checking on the company's October inventory preparations and decisions can be made after gaining a better understanding of the situation.