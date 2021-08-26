中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 27, 2021
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Quanta, Pegatron obtain orders for new Peloton products
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    Quanta Computer and Pegatron have both obtained orders for new smart fitness devices from Peloton, with production set to kick off in October, according to industry sources.

    Peloton is the leading brand of smart fitness equipment at the moment and is set to launch the new products integrated with web cams and wearables in the fourth quarter, eyeing for the year-end holiday business opportunity.

    Peloton is planning to offer the webcam for free to senior members or new members that have pre-paid 3-year membership fees. Via the webcam, users will be able to interact with Peloton's courses, while the wearable can track and record the users' fitness data.

    The wearable's manufacturing is handled by Pegatron, while Quanta is responsible for the making of the web cam. The orders are expected to last to mid-2022.

    Quanta and Pegatron have both been working keenly on preparing components for the orders to ensure their shipments will not be interrupted by component short supply.

    Pegatron has also obtained orders for a display used in fitness equipment from Peloton, which previously had Quanta make the displays, the sources said. Pegatron, which will begin shipments of the displays at the end of 2022, will also manufacture a rowing machine for Peloton in 2022, the sources added.

    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021