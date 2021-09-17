Mirle Automation sees order backlog swell

Mirle Automation, dedicated to supplying automated logistics systems and flat panel display (FPD) transporting equipment, has seen its backlog of orders exceed NT$10 billion (US$360.6 million), which is over 20% above the level a year earlier, according to the company.

At a recent online investors conference, the company said it has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2022, with orders for some specific projects even set for fulfillment beyond that year.

The pandemic has greatly changed the lifestyles of people, forcing e-commerce and logistics operators to incorporate more comprehensive automation solutions, Mirle said, stressing that its orders from iconic e-commerce brands and mass merchandizers have doubled over the past year and will continue to drive its revenue gains in the next 2-3 years.

Mirle continued that logistics automation equipment accounted for 47% of orders it received as of the end of August, compared to 37% for FPD transporters and material handling systems, 7% for IT automation equipment, 5% for semiconductor material handling equipment and 4% for plastics injection molding machine controllers.

The company said its FPD automation equipment has been popular with panel makers to support their development and production of high-end panels for healthcare, automotive and mini/microLED applications.

Mirle stressed that the semiconductor sector will be a key outlet for its automation equipment in the next 5-10 years. It has helped ABF substrate makers build turnkey automation systems and will start deployments in the front-end manufacturing process.

Mirle's revenues for the first eight months of 2021 surged 11.16% on year to NT$6.274 billion, and its third-quarter sales will grow sequentially and gross margins for the entire year will reach 20-22%.