中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 18, 2021
    03:15
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Mirle Automation sees order backlog swell
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Mirle Automation, dedicated to supplying automated logistics systems and flat panel display (FPD) transporting equipment, has seen its backlog of orders exceed NT$10 billion (US$360.6 million), which is over 20% above the level a year earlier, according to the company.

    At a recent online investors conference, the company said it has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2022, with orders for some specific projects even set for fulfillment beyond that year.

    The pandemic has greatly changed the lifestyles of people, forcing e-commerce and logistics operators to incorporate more comprehensive automation solutions, Mirle said, stressing that its orders from iconic e-commerce brands and mass merchandizers have doubled over the past year and will continue to drive its revenue gains in the next 2-3 years.

    Mirle continued that logistics automation equipment accounted for 47% of orders it received as of the end of August, compared to 37% for FPD transporters and material handling systems, 7% for IT automation equipment, 5% for semiconductor material handling equipment and 4% for plastics injection molding machine controllers.

    The company said its FPD automation equipment has been popular with panel makers to support their development and production of high-end panels for healthcare, automotive and mini/microLED applications.

    Mirle stressed that the semiconductor sector will be a key outlet for its automation equipment in the next 5-10 years. It has helped ABF substrate makers build turnkey automation systems and will start deployments in the front-end manufacturing process.

    Mirle's revenues for the first eight months of 2021 surged 11.16% on year to NT$6.274 billion, and its third-quarter sales will grow sequentially and gross margins for the entire year will reach 20-22%.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing
    Tags
    automation automotive display equipment FPD healthcare LCD Mirle Automation panel semiconductor supplier
    Companies
    Mirle Automation
    Related stories
    Sep 5, 2018
    ITRI, AIDC, Mirle co-develop robotic arms for aerospace components production
    Aug 18, 2017
    Mirle seeing order backlog swell, says report
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry