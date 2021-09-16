中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 17, 2021
    11:33
    partly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AiP substrate shipments for new iPhones set to rise
    15min ago
    India PC shipments hit 5y high at almost 4.1 million units
    19min ago
    TV-use panel makers cut back on production to curb price falls
    25min ago
    Silicon Motion makes investment in AI startup
    29min ago
    Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech steps into LCD module business
    37min ago
    GaN Systems strikes deal with BMW
    1h 56min ago
    Asia Venturing III: Startups may add value to traditional industries by ESG innovations
    1h 59min ago
    Foxconn eyeing to be major EV exporter to ASEAN
    Sep 16, 22:12
    High-speed transmission chip suppliers expect output value to boom
    Sep 16, 22:02
    MediaTek hiring in Taiwan
    Sep 16, 21:51
    Mirle sees order backlog swell
    Sep 16, 21:30
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers say orders remain strong
    Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Some Taiwan-based LCD driver IC suppliers have claimed their book-to-bill ratios remain above one with clear order visibility through the end of this year and even 2022, in response to recent reports indicating LCD panel prices have started falling due to a slowdown in TV and other end-market device demand.

    Order visibility for the fourth quarter stays brisk, said the chip suppliers, adding that they remain optimistic about sales for the rest of this year.

    LCD panel prices have fallen to the levels in early 2021, with suppliers including AUO and Innolux experiencing on-month revenue drops recently. On the contrary, chip suppliers including Novatek Microelectronics, FocalTech Systems and Fitipower Integrated Technology saw their August revenue surge over 70% on year to respective record high levels.

    Driver IC backend specialists are guardedly optimistic as they are aware of downstream makers' overstocked inventory of chips, despite the still-robust shipments they have, according to industry sources.

    However, the persistently tight foundry capacity has still led to insufficient fab capacities for LCD driver IC suppliers, which may continue to encourage downstream companies to stockpile more available chips, the sources said.

    But uncertainty in end-market demand is still prompting LCD driver IC suppliers to freeze their quotes for the fourth quarter, the sources indicated. Despite a continued ramp-up in shipments Taiwan-based LCD driver IC firms are poised to enjoy in the fourth quarter, the companies may see their gross margins slip from the peak levels in the third quarter due to additional manufacturing costs they have to absorb, the sources said.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display components Display panel Displays IC design, distribution
    Tags
    book-to-bill driver IC IC LCD LCD driver LCD driver IC Taiwan
    Related stories
    Sep 14
    Taiwan makers increasingly immune to sharp TV panel price falls, says AUO chair
    Sep 7
    LCD driver IC designers to be under thorny process of hiking prices
    Sep 1
    DDI prices likely to stop rising in 4Q21
    Aug 19
    LCD driver IC prices likely to hold steady
    Aug 5
    Chip shortage continues to impact LCD panel makers
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21