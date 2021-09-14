中文網
    Highlights of the day: US chip vendors shift orders from China foundries
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The US-China trade tensions are driving US chip vendors away from Chinese foundry houses, which neveretheless still see strong demand from the domestic market. China's top foundry house SMIC is gearing up expansion of its mature process manufacturing capacity. US-based notebook vendors remain optimistic about demand from the enterprise segment in 2022, as they step up component purchses.

    US chip vendors increasingly shift orders from China foundries: US chip vendors have increasingly shifted their orders away from China-based foundries to mitigate potential risks arising from the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, according to industry sources.

    SMIC to build additional, considerable 28nm and above process capacity: China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) will be expanding production capacity for 28nm and above process technologies by 2024, which will considerably boost its overall production capacity, according to industry sources.

    US notebook vendors stepping up pace of chip orders: US notebook vendors have stepped up their pace of chip orders, demanding more available supplies for the fourth quarter and next year, according to industry sources.

