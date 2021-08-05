India handset vendors still keen on 2G phones

India-based Reliance has been encouraging local consumers to swtich from feature phones to smartphones, but several other brands such as Realme and HMD Global are instead releasing more new feature phones in the country to expand their local presence.

Reliance has cooperated with Google to develop an inexpensive smartphone, the JioPhone Next, ready to be released on September 10 in India. Although the device's specifications and pricing are still not clear at the moment, it is powered by an operating system specially designed by Google, with the phone mainly targeting India's over 300 million users that are still using 2G feature phones.

Reliance is hoping the upgrade can accelerate the development of India's mobile Internet market.

However, Realme released two new feature phones - Dizo Star 500 and 300 - in India in early July, while HMD Global has also launched the 6310 series feature phones recently.

HMD Global vice president Sanmeet Singh Kochhar has said previously that the company will continue pushing innovations in the 2G market as the company still sees opportunities in the segment, according to a report by Economic Times.

HMD Global feature phone market rankings by region, 1Q21 Region Feature phone market share Rank India 9% 5 Asia (excl India) 32% 1 N America 9% 2 Europe 30% 1 Latin America 6% 3 Middle East/Africa 14% 3

Source: Counterpoint Research, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021