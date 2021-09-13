中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 14, 2021
    11:29
    mostly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Ledtech sees rebound in demand for LED low-temperature lighting
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST
    1h 38min ago
    ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs
    2h 2min ago
    SMIC to build additional, considerable 28nm and above process capacity
    2h 11min ago
    Taiwan makers increasingly immune to sharp TV panel price falls, says AUO chair
    2h 17min ago
    Server ODMs expect strong 2022
    2h 28min ago
    OSATs to see backend 5G AP shipments for Android handsets fall in 4Q21
    2h 31min ago
    DDI backend houses to remain focused on high-end testing capacity expansion
    Sep 13, 22:45
    Distributors enjoy strong demand for wirebonding packaging
    Sep 13, 21:16
    Industrial memory demand slowing down
    Sep 13, 21:13
    US chip vendors increasingly shift orders from China foundries
    Sep 13, 21:11
    US notebook vendors stepping up pace of chip orders
    Sep 13, 20:50
    Notebook PCB firms still see challenges ahead despite strong shipments
    Sep 13, 20:47
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: China steps up investment in memory firms
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China's Big Fund is stepping up investments in the country's memory sector in line with its push for IC self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, the world's major memory chipmakers are ramping up their QLC NAND chip output, eyeing robuts demand from both the PC and server segments. And IDMs, Foxconn and BYD are gearing up deployments in third-generation semiconductors, eyeing EV applications.

    China Big Fund stepping up investment in homegrown memory sector: More China-based memory makers will receive cash injections from the government, as China's National IC Industry Investment Fund (Big Fund) steps up its investment in the country's homegrown memory sector, according to industry sources.

    Chipmakers gearing up for QLC NAND chip output ramp-up: Major NAND flash chip suppliers are poised to ramp up their output for QLC (quad-level cell) NAND chips between the end of this year and 2022, eyeing robust demand for not only PCs but also datacenter applications, according to industry sources.

    IDMs, Foxconn, BYD deepening deployments in GaN, SiC devices: International IDMs, Taiwan's EMS leader Foxconn and China's semiconductor and EV vendor BYD Group are all keenly deepening their deployments in third-generation semiconductors GaN and SiC devices that are expected to be massively used in wireless communication and EV charging applications as they can significantly outperform silicon-based semiconductors with their high power density and wide bandgap (WBG) traits, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution Memory chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    China editorial investment
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research