Highlights of the day: China steps up investment in memory firms

China's Big Fund is stepping up investments in the country's memory sector in line with its push for IC self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, the world's major memory chipmakers are ramping up their QLC NAND chip output, eyeing robuts demand from both the PC and server segments. And IDMs, Foxconn and BYD are gearing up deployments in third-generation semiconductors, eyeing EV applications.

China Big Fund stepping up investment in homegrown memory sector: More China-based memory makers will receive cash injections from the government, as China's National IC Industry Investment Fund (Big Fund) steps up its investment in the country's homegrown memory sector, according to industry sources.

Chipmakers gearing up for QLC NAND chip output ramp-up: Major NAND flash chip suppliers are poised to ramp up their output for QLC (quad-level cell) NAND chips between the end of this year and 2022, eyeing robust demand for not only PCs but also datacenter applications, according to industry sources.

IDMs, Foxconn, BYD deepening deployments in GaN, SiC devices: International IDMs, Taiwan's EMS leader Foxconn and China's semiconductor and EV vendor BYD Group are all keenly deepening their deployments in third-generation semiconductors GaN and SiC devices that are expected to be massively used in wireless communication and EV charging applications as they can significantly outperform silicon-based semiconductors with their high power density and wide bandgap (WBG) traits, according to industry sources.