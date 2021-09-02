Industry research (6): Understand your position and competitive edges

Industry analysts can encounter dramatically different ecology in different industries at different stages. But no matter what you do, defining problems matters more than solving them.

In Taiwan, Morris Chang is perhaps second to none in defining the market. He was a key figure in Texas Instruments' takeoff in the semiconductor industry. He worked with industry leaders like Jack Kilby. He has often mentioned Moore's Law in his speeches, because two separate R&D teams at TSMC have been able to live up to Moore's Law. TSMC's capital expenditure as a percentage of revenue increased from one-third to half since 2015. Under his leadership, TSMC did implement and realize his overall strategy, and his strategy and courage to force a showdown with others in semiconductor industry was unprecedented. What I can say is that he is very good at defining the market's competition strategy, and concentrates only in major task areas, rather than daily routines.

CEO's most important responsibility is to define the market and engender the greatest value for the enterprise. Chang's experience with TSMC teaches us a lesson. In what way are the managerial principles inspiring us in our business operation within individual industries?

In view of my own experience, I won't compete head-to-head against the world-class consulting firms. Instead, I'd like to make good use of the advantages of Taiwan's supply chain to define ourselves as the main source of upstream information. Many world-class consulting companies will adopt DIGITIMES information as reference, since we will not compete in the same market.

Take the ITC industry in the past years as an example. The iconic brands like HP, Dell, Apple and other major clients have all the say in deciding who get the PC OEM orders. Their major sources of information are IDC and Gartner, who help update the global PC industry information, and let us know the general trends of the global industry. Companies with ability to glean global market information are very limited in number. IDC has been in business for many years, and it is not easy to tap into the research area from the global market analysis. Thus, another market research company JFK directly compiles all the information collected from global distributors for customers to access with a password, without offering too much in-depth information interpretation. The two firms use different approaches to define the markets, and hence their advantages and disadvantages are not the same.

In recent years, analytics companies in different fields have emerged. IHS employs some six or seven thousand people, engages in areas from new energy sources to semiconductors, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Counterpoint, which studies the handset market, has its own strengths.

Differentiation is actually a very basic concept in the software industry. In Silicon Valley, once someone innovates a business model, others find new ways to create differentiation value. On the contrary, in the Chinese community most people would use the same way to reduce costs and attract customers. It is easy for them to congregate into industrial clusters, but may result in a throat-cutting business model. Which is better? It's your call!

(Editor's note: This is part of a series by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about industry research work.)