中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:14
    clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Industry research (4): Analysis is very different from analytics
    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Analytics is essentially different from analysis: Analysis is work that analyzes things based on historical data; analytics is a forward-looking inference from given data.

    In general, senior analysts can usually achieve the "analysis" level, providing market information that the general public, and even professionals cannot interpret or research on their own. But only the top-of-the-line service providers can provide forward-looking references for informed decisions. To attain this level, it is crucial to identify your customers' needs by understanding their business model and developing SWOT analysis.

    Emerging advanced tools have taken data driven industry analysis to a new level which poses a crisis as well as an opportunity. Because not only market research institutions are unfamiliar with it, companies in general are getting even more disoriented. But as long as market research institutions take some further steps, they can provide relatively high-quality information. The cost of acquiring high-quality information is still low as a percentage of overall corporate revenues. Raw data is virtually related to volume and the rest of the service such as data analysis and interpretation provided is purely based on the price the customer is willing to pay, or else knowledge workers would end up with a futile pursuit. Keep in mind that there is always a price for knowledge. Customers may just do the talking, but professionals must implement and take actions.

    For enterprises, they can avail themselves of contents with macro perspectives and basic analysis structure at least to shun outrageous miscalculation of the megatrends of the industry. During the 1990s, nearly 40% of global PC sales came from the North American market, 30% from European demand, nearly 10% from Japan and 20% from the rest of the third world. Such numbers exemplify the contribution to knowledge dissemination by consulting companies such as IDC and Gartner. But the possibility of deriving nowadays business opportunity of smart applications and V2X (vehicle-to everything) from the PC and handset industries involves both macro and micro industry knowledge. You have to master both in order to devise strategy planning and judgment.

    In a Go game, the collective efforts of a large group of beginners would stand no chance of defeating a professional player who masters the strategies and tactics. If you think your company needs a fundamenal change or is still getting nowhere after many attempts of change, try to talk to a consulting firm. But be sure to study what they are capable of in advance. If you want to understand the global channel structure, JFK may be a good choice. If you are interested in the structure of the global market, you may contact IDC. But if you are concerned about the dynamics and trends of the Asia-Pacific supply chain, then DIGITIMES has a role to play. Consulting institutions with different market positioning provide different services and assign different project leaders for different topics. There are different prices for different researchers.

    Industry research

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about industry research work.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    analysis Colley Hwang commentary editorial Industry research President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia research analysis
    Related stories
    Sep 1
    Industry research (5): Insights are results of strategy co-developed with clients
    Aug 30
    Industry research (3): From news to information and infographics
    Aug 27
    Industry research (2): Raw data is core
    Aug 26
    Industry research (1): The data-driven era has arrived
    Related topics
    Opinions
    Industry research
    Opinions
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 31, 10:37
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Friday 27 August 2021
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research